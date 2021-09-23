ACTIONAID Zambia has called on government to set up a tribunal to investigate the procedure used in the process of degazetting Lusaka East Forest Reserve Number 27 by the previous regime. In a statement, Wednesday, ActionAid Zambia Country Director Nalucha Ziba said government should ensure that all due processes were done diligently and re-gazette the important ecological forest in Zambia. “Action Aid Zambia is more concerned about the irreparable damage of degazetting forest 27 that threatens not only to the Chalimbana River Catchment Area and downstream but the whole region’s...



