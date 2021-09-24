MANDEVU PF member of parliament Christopher Shakafuswa says he will move a motion in Parliament to compel the UPND government to implement the free education policy so that it benefits the Zambian youth. But Katombola UPND member of parliament Clement Andeleki says the said motion will be “brought in dead” because government is committed to implementing it once PF’s corruption is rooted out. In his maiden speech in Parliament, Tuesday, Shakafuswa said youths felt betrayed that the UPND. “Education is the key for development for every nation and it helps...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.