KENYAN Professor of Law Patrick Lumumba says it will take great leadership to manage citizens when they become impatient over the delivery of campaign promises. And Prof Lumumba has proposed that government should rename Livingstone City and the Victoria Falls to reflect their indigenous heritage. Meanwhile, Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe urged citizens to keep the UPND government in check. During an Eden University-organised public lecture at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, Saturday, Prof Lumumba said great leadership will have to be shown when citizens become impatient on the issue of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.