President Hakainde Hichilema at the joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says his trip should not be reduced to acquiring an IMF bailout package because he effectively represented the broader interests of the Zambian people and the benefits will soon show. And President Hichilema says his government will exploit the goodwill it has generated to benefit the people of Zambia. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says government will not use a “political hammer” to fight corruption. Speaking upon arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Monday, President Hichilema said his key goal was to reconstruct the economy. “We went out to...