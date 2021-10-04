Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba taking oath during the filing in of the presidential nomination paper at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba says government’s inability to give the right amount of grants in good time is putting learning institutions at risk and jeopardising education standards in the country. Commenting on government’s directive that schools and colleges should not send learners away in a bid to collect user fees, Kalaba said the decision was commendable but should be done while addressing the financial deformity learning institutions faced. He noted that most learning institutions were not self-sustainable because of not implementing the much-needed policy direction on projects such as...