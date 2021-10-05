THE Auditor General’s report on the Accounts of Parastatal Bodies and other Statutory Institutions for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 has revealed that the University Teaching Hospital adult hospital owes K29,640,628 in outstanding bills to suppliers of various goods and services. The report also revealed that items costing K1,107,844 procured at the hospital were not accounted for. “As at 31st December 2020, the Adult Hospital had outstanding bills due to suppliers of various goods and services in amounts totalling K29,640,628 which had accumulated from as far back as...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.