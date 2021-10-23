PF central committee member Jean Kapata says the party will bounce back and eat into President Hakainde Hichilema’s winning one million votes. Commenting on President Hichilema’s remarks that PF was a dead party, Kapata said the youths who voted for UPND would vote for PF in 2026 if the ruling party did not give them jobs. “If he knows, we still have those 1.8 million votes, we are going to eat into his one million voters. Because the quarter of those who are in his one million votes are youths...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.