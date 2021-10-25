UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka says Easterners are politically slow starters, but will eventually shift to his party once Edgar Lungu hands over the PF presidency. On Thursday, the Patriotic Front scooped the Kaumbwe Parliamentary seat with 6,633 votes, beating its closest rival UPND which polled 3,117 votes. And during the presidential elections in August this year, PF’s Edgar Lungu polled 10,728 votes in Kaumbwe against President Hakainde Hichilema’s 3,773 votes. Commenting on this in an interview, Mucheleka said people of Eastern Province always took time to come to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.