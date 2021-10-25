PF secretary general Davies Mwila says UPND will continue losing by-elections if they do not fulfill their campaign promises. Commenting on the PF’s victory in the Kaumbwe Parliamentary by-election in which PF’s Aaron Mwanza polled 6, 633, while UPND candidate Esnart Sakala 3,117 votes, Mwila claimed that UPND lost the by-election because assumed power using lies. “They have lost, they cannot win because they came into power using lies. And because of that, it will make them lose in 2026. You cannot promise people things that you cannot manage to...



