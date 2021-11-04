UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda says Pambashe and Kawambwa PF members of parliament Ronald Chitotela and Nickson Chilangwa, respectively, must concentrate on defending themselves in court rather than blaming the ruling party for their plight. On Tuesday, police arrested Chitotela, Chilangwa and five others on charges of arson, threatening violence, malicious damage to property as well as assault. Chitotela and six others are accused of assaulting some UPND members, damaging the windscreen of a motor vehicle and setting it on fire as well as threatening violence on August 12, 2021....



