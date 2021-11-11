Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo says government has not excluded China from Zambia’s economic diplomacy. And Kakubo says in fact, government is having discussions with the Chinese authorities on debt restructuring. Responding to a question from Kanchibiya PF member of parliament Sunday Chanda on whether government had excluded China from Zambia’s economic diplomacy and if so, how government planned to engage China in rebuilding the country’s economy, Kakubo said Zambia’s relationship with China was cordial and healthy. “Zambia has not in any way excluded China in its…...