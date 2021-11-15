MWENSE PF member of parliament David Mabumba says the free education policy that the UPND government has introduced will create a huge loss of income for the government. And Mabumba says the 2022 national budget is not ambitious enough because but is targeting a 3.5 per cent growth against the 7 per cent growth that the country needs. Meanwhile, Kawambwa PF member of parliament Nickson Chilangwa has described the 2022 national budget as populist and experimental. Debating the motion of supply in Parliament, Friday, Mabumba said the 2022 national budget…...



