ACTIONAID Zambia country director Nalucha Ziba says there is need to protect and uplift institutions such as the Anti Corruption Commission. Commenting on former minister of health Dr Chitalu Chulifya’s letter to the Attorney General and the Anti-Corruption Commission in which he is demanding US$50 million damages over what he terms as “malicious prosecution”, Ziba said ACC was mandated to investigate and prosecute issues of corruption. “The demand letter which has been served on the ACC by the lawyers of Dr Chitalu Chilufya is that, the former health minister [it]…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.