ABOUT 189 unemployed doctors who graduated two years ago have held a peaceful protest in Kitwe lamenting that they have been neglected by government. The doctors have since given Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo one week to act by providing them with employment as per the promise. The doctors who gathered at Kitwe Teaching Hospital on Monday morning for a peaceful protest stated that government had remained mute on the issue, despite the promise that they would be employed through the 2021 budget. Speaking on behalf of the other doctors,…...



