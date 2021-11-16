POLICE in Lusaka have apprehended and detained four male suspects in connection with the aggravated robbery and rape that occurred on 15th November, 2021 between 03:00 hours and 04:00 hours in Chalala area. In a statement, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the suspects had managed to get away with a mobile phone and assorted household goods among them a Samsung TV 43″, carpet, two home theater speakers all valued at K14, 800. He said all stolen goods had since been recovered and the motor vehicle that was used had since…...



