Defense Minister Ambrose Lufuma at the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma says Mulungushi Textiles is a sleeping giant as it has potential to revive the economic activities in Central Province. And Central Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa says cotton production in the province has gone down due to poor pricing by cotton dealers. Speaking during the flagging off of cotton seed distribution in Kabwe, Tuesday, Lufuma said the UPND government was more than ready to support Kabwe residents to ensure that there was economic activity in the area. “Mulungushi textiles is a sleeping giant. It has the potential...