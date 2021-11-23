POLICE have charged Alick Kalengo aged 56 for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving after he confessed that he was the one driving the vehicle which hit late Kabwata UPND member of parliament Levy Mkandawire. And Kalengo has also been charged for the offence of giving false information to a Public officer after it was discovered that he was the one driving the vehicle and not his wife. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the suspect was detained in police custody awaiting court proceedings while…...



