PF deputy national chairperson Davies Chama says he received no special treatment during his 11 days of detention despite being former Defence Minister. Narrating his detention experience to News Diggers, Chama who has since been released on police bond after being charged with the offence of causing grievous harm, said he was eating, sleeping well and sometimes his fellow suspects would complain about his loud snoring. He said, in an interview, Wednesday, that the detention did not bother him and he was ready to spend the rest of his life…...



