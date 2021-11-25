FIRST Deputy Speaker Attractor Chisangano has ruled that Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu was out of order for making contradictory statements in Parliament. Chisangano was giving a ruling to a point of order that was raised by Shiwang’andu PF MP Stephen Kampyongo who raised a point of order on 9th November, 2021, as to whether Mwiimbu was in order to state that police did not arrest Chinsali PF MP Kalalwe Mukosa, Kawambwa PF MP Nickson Chilangwa, and Pambashe PF MP Ronald Chitotela during the campaign period in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.