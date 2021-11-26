INFORMATION and Broadcasting Minister Chushi Kasanda says government will repeal and replace the Independent Broadcasting Authority IBA Act in 2022. Speaking when she presented the policy statement for her ministry, Kasanda said government would also revise and present three bills which will include Access To Information. “Out of the said figure media development, standards and regulations programme has been allocated K27.3 million to ensure growth in the media industry through provision of appropriate legal policy frameworks. This allocation would partly be credited directly as grants to Independent Broadcasting Authority IBA…...



