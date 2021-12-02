GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa has accused some PF members of parliament of going to Parliament drunk and trying to disturb Parliamentary proceedings. On Tuesday, PF members of parliament walked out of Parliament twice, the first time being when Second Deputy Speaker Moses Moyo allowed a debate on State House to proceed despite an objection from the leader of opposition Brian Mundunbile. The second walk out protest was when Kawambwa PF member of parliament Nickson Chilangwa was sent out of the House after Moyo rejected his request to raise a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.