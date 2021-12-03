VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says there were a number of wrongdoings in the Zambia Police Service Commission under the previous government. Speaking in Parliament, Wednesday, Vice-President Nalumango said there was need for the Commission to uphold professionalism. This was when the House was considering Head 10 for the Zambia Police Service Commission. “The Police Service Commission mandate has been clearly put. The mandate of the Commission includes discipline, it includes appointments, it has to do with not recruitment per se but appointment. The recruitment is under the Inspector General of Police…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.