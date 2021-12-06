DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba says very little has been achieved by the UPND government in the first 100 days because they have done more talking than action. But Southern African Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) executive director Boniface Cheembe has described President Hakainde Hichilema’s first 100 days in office as stable, peaceful and a work in progress. In an interview, Friday, Kalaba said a government did not operate on a scale of one to 10. “The UPND can only be measured by what they promised the people…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.