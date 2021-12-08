POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 67-year-old man of Chifwankula area in Kabangwe for defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the victim who is eight months pregnant, was defiled when she used to go to the suspect’s house for part time works. He stated that the suspect has since been released on Police bond awaiting court appearance. “Police in Lusaka have arrested George Kasukanya aged 67 of Chifwankula area, Kabangwe for Defilement Contrary to Section 137 of Chapter 87 of…...



