PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the country was going down because the PF failed to conclude the IMF programme for seven years, which his government has done in two months. Speaking to journalists upon arrival from Malawi, President Hichilema said the PF had no credibility to deliver the IMF programme. “What we are doing is that we are going to address this issue in a more methodical way, in a more organized way. First and foremost, we understand the UPND manifesto, what’s the UPND manifesto? We were very clear that we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.