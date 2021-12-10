THE Lusaka High Court has thrown out a matter in which President Hakainde Hichilema and five others sued the state over wrongful prosecution, citing failure to prosecute the matter. This was after the plaintiffs’ counsel asked for more time in order to get instructions to have the President removed from the proceedings. In this matter, President Hichilema, Hamusonde Hamaleka, Pretorius Haloba, Wallace Chakawa, Laston Mulilanduba and Muleya Hachinda wanted the Lusaka High Court to compel the state to indemnify them damages equivalent in value to the money and personal belongings…...



