Former Foreign Affairs minister Joe Malanji speaks to PF vice president Given Lubinda outside DEC offices after he was released on bail on December 9, 2021

FORMER Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji says it is irresponsible for law enforcement agencies to portray people as thieves just because they are politicians. Speaking to journalists at the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) offices shortly after he was granted bail by the Lusaka High Court, Malanji described his arrest as persecution, saying he had gotten loans from the banks and records were available. “As for now, our backbone is actually the judiciary. When you look at what I am cited for, it’s actually not prosecution but persecution. Records in the…...