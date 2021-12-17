VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says the UPND government is not a vindictive government and has no intention of harassing people. And Vice-President Nalumango says government will ensure that things are done professionally at the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit and that by-elections will no longer be “disasters” as was the case in the past. Debating head 34 for the Human Rights Commission, Wednesday, Vice-President Nalumango said there was need for everything to be done by the book so that every Zambian had their freedom, but added that freedom did not mean…...
Menu