CHIPATA Central Constituency UPND member of parliament Reuben Phiri has expressed disappointment over the substandard works done on the Nabvutika Police Post in Kapata Ward. Speaking during the handover of the Police Post to the Police Command in Chipata, Friday, Phiri said the council could have done better in terms of the quality of works on the police post which is located in a densely populated Nabvutika compound. “Honestly ba Town Clerk, the council could have done much better in terms of the quality of works, in terms of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.