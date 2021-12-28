Two women were sexually abused and murdered in separate incidences in Chipata district of Eastern province during Christmas celebration, police say. Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Davis Simwanza who confirmed the development stated that Margaret Phiri aged 38 of Chinjala Settlement Schemes was found dead after being sexually abused by unknown people at Madzimoyo Trading Centre. He said a big bottle of Castle Lager containing locally brewed beer commonly known as Kachasu was found close to the body but that no visible injuries were seen, though it was suspected that…...



