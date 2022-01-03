NKANA Independent member of parliament Binwell Mpundu has expressed concern that some major economic roads have been left out of the Public Private Partnership concession agreement for the development of the western corridor trade facilitation routes. In an interview, Friday, Mpundu stressed the need for fairness in the distribution of development in the country. “First of all let me start by stating very clearly that for me, I support the drive towards having an arrangement where the private sector participates in building our infrastructure. So the issue of Private Public…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.