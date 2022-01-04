Education Minister Douglas Syakalima speaks at the 12th annual Pan African Literacy For All (PALFA) conference at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on October 19, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Education Douglas Syakalima says government has postponed the re-opening of schools which was scheduled for January 10 to January 24, 2022, due to the upswing in COVID-19 cases. And Syakalima has announced that all the 409, 441 candidates who sat the 2021 Grade 7 Composite Examination will progress to Grade 8, but adds that the policy of automatic progression to Grade 8 is currently being reviewed. Meanwhile, Syakalima says of the 257, 551 candidates who sat the 2021 grade nine internal examination, 140,338 candidates obtained certificates. Announcing the…...