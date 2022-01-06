Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri at the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

AGRICULTURE Minister Reuben Mtolo has disclosed that the country has recorded an outbreak of the fall army worms which have so far affected 331 hectares in Mkushi District, Central Province. And Mtolo has announced that the funds which were released to pay farmers that supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) have since been channeled to all provinces and that payment has commenced. Addressing the media, Tuesday, Mtolo said government had strengthened surveillance and other control measures to control the outbreaks of migratory pests and diseases. “The fall army…...