INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi has wondered why PF members are criticizing the Public Private Partnership concession agreement for the development of the western corridor trade facilitation routes when it was actually initiated by the former ruling party. And Milupi says the UPND government will ensure that the project is done at the right cost. Commenting on Lubinda’s remarks in which he questioned why there were suggestions to do roads at US$1.8 million per kilometer when the PF was called names for doing roads at a lower…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.