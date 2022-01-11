Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on parastatal bodies at parliament building on January 25, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Chief Executive Officer Mateyo Kaluba for abuse of authority of office involving a Mukula transaction. And the commission has also arrested ACK General Dealers proprietor Ackson Tembo for corrupt practices involving the export of Mukula logs without following laid down procedures. Addressing journalists, Tuesday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said on dates unknown but between March 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, Kaluba, jointly and whilst acting together with persons unknown did abuse the authority of his office by directing the…...