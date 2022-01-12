UNITED Party for National Development Kabwata aspiring candidate Andrew Teyengwa has rubbished suggestions that the cancellation of the Kabwata by election was induced because he is a weak contender whom the ruling party wants to replace. And Patriotic Front candidate Clement Tembo has declined to comment on the cancellation saying he is still digesting the development. Meanwhile, Economic and Equity Party candidate Chilufya Tayali has insisted that a named political party engineered the cancellation. On Monday, the Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ cancelled the Kabwata by election pursuant to article…...



