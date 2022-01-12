FORMER Republican president Rupiah Banda has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for promoting peace since he won the 2021 general election. And Banda joked with President Hichilema saying that he now wants to be an MP since the UPND government has increased the allocation of CDF to constituencies. Speaking after the two had a private meeting, Tuesday, Banda said he was not seeing what he had seen when he lost the general elections in 2011. “I want to thank the President, it is not easy for him to find time and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.