Ministry of Health permanent secretary for technical services Professor Luckson Kasonka speaks when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee at Parliament Building in Lusaka on December 2, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Professor Luckson Kasonka says he is yet to receive an official report on a bottle of Co-Trimoxazole which contained foreign elements in Mwinilunga District, North Western Province. Recently ZAMRA wrote a letter to the Ministry of Health on a report that a battery and spring were found in a bottle of Co-Trimoxazole. But in an interview, Prof Kasonka said he had heard about the matter but that no official report had reached his office yet. “I have heard that as a rumour…...