NEWLY appointed Drug Enforcement Agency director general Mary Chirwa says DEC will be on the top of the map. In an interview, Saturday, Chirwa attributed her appointment and new assignment to God, saying it was for a purpose. “Of course I am waiting for the swearing in [ceremony] for me to confidently speak about the appointment, the announcement is one step. I think generally, those who know me will know that anything and everything that happens I attribute it to God and not to any human being. So I do…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.