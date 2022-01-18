Eastern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Beauty Undi-Phiri has called on donors and Non-Governmental Organizations to consider providing free sanitary towels to girls in schools. Speaking in Chipata during the handover of Madalitso Community School which was constructed with support from the Japanese government recently, Undi-Phiri said most girls, especially those from vulnerable families, shunned classes during their menstruation cycle due to lack of sanitary facilities like wash rooms and sanitary towels in schools. She said if organisations and donors were able to provide free condoms to men and boys, girls…...



