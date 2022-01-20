Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphel Nakacinda says it took his party almost 10 years of being in government to become arrogant unlike UPND who have become pompous too quick. And Nakacinda has projected that the prices of mealie meal prices are likely to surge to K500 per 25Kg bag without intervention from government. In an interview, Wednesday, Nakacinda said it was amazing that UPND had become arrogant too early in office, adding that at least it took PF almost 10 years to “start losing it”. “It is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.