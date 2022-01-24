Political analyst Alex Ng’oma has advised the ruling party to concentrate on providing leadership rather than dehumanising those in the opposition by painting them black. And Dr Ng’oma has told the opposition PF to allow the new government to govern and offer support if development is to thrive. In an interview, Dr Ng’oma said it was incumbent upon the ruling party to to provide leadership by first of all, keeping an open door policy. “Without hesitation, I think you must tell the people of Zambia that what is happening is…...



