MINISTRY of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe says government will not scrape off any loans which were paid to artists, adding that legal action can also be taken if need be. On August 12, 2020, government gave K30 million as Presidential Arts Empowerment Fund, through the National Arts Council (NAC), to ‘deserving artists’ as loans. In November 2020, 152 artists in various categories benefited from the revolving fund. In an interview, Kangwa said effective January month-end, beneficiaries would be required to present their payment plans to the…...



