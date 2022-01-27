ACTIONAID Zambia Country Director Nalucha Ziba says she is disappointed by the way the new administration is handling the media. Recently, police recorded a warn and caution statement against KBN TV station manager Petty Chanda for allegedly destroying evidence with regards to a leaked telephone conversation between two senior government officials. Commenting on this in an interview, Ziba observed that the media was being intimidated so that they could be discouraged from carrying out investigative journalism. “Our take as ActionAid Zambia is that we are getting concerned and worried with…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.