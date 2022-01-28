Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says he doesn’t see why some Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act provisions can’t be repealed because people have spoken against them. And Haimbe says government’s position on the constitutional reform process will test the UPND’s political will. Speaking when he featured on The Village ZM’s Twitter Space, Wednesday, Haimbe said he was also an advocate of repealing certain provisions in the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act. “The Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act provides for a mechanism by which electronic communication is monitored. Ultimately,…...