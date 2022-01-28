Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu says some artists used fake information to benefit from the youth empowerment fund, adding that some recipients might have connived with suppliers to convert the funds meant for equipment into cash. And Nkandu says he is aware that some artists have gone into hiding after government announced its intentions to collect the money they were owing. Meanwhile, Nkandu says government has recovered over K15 million from the first 50 fuel tankers and K2 million from various youth empowerment programmes. Addressing the media,…...