DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba says UPND is quickly eroding the confidence which the public has in them. And Kalaba has described President Hakainde Hichilema’s trip to South Africa as a scam. In an interview, Kalaba said UPND was becoming intolerant to anybody who was trying to advise them. “Clearly, you can see that the UPND is becoming very intolerant to anybody trying to oppose or trying to advise them. This I know it all syndrome is growing very rapidly and it is very sad. When UPND was voted into…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.