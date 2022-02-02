UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the outcome of the Kabwata by-election is already determined because the voters already know what to do. And Mweetwa says PF’s claims that the reduction of fuel prices is meant to hoodwink Kabwata residents before the by-election is mere politicking, adding that government cannot create a measure for one constituency. In an interview, Mweetwa said the campaigns in Kabwata were not meant to change the way people think. “How does the government put in a measure for a constituency? The outcome of [the] Kabwata by-election…...



