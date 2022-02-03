FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says both former and current Ministers should explain their wealth. Commenting on former education minister Michael Kaingu’s remarks that government was not targeting any person and that people should simply substantiate their wealth, Mwila said individuals must be able to account for their wealth. “He is right, they have to explain their wealth, some were businessmen, they were in government, they were doing business. Others were not doing business, so each individual must explain. But the problem that is there is that government is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.