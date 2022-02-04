United Party for National Development (UPND Kabwata candidate Andrew Tayengwa casts his vote for the Parliamentary by-elections at Kamulanga Secondary School in Lusaka on February 3, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND looks set to retain the Kabwata Parliamentary sedat as it progresses to edge out PF in a tightly contested by-election. Consolidated results announced so far show that UPND is in the lead with 6,026 votes from 61 out of the 131 polling stations counted so far, while the PF is trailing with 5,214 votes. UPND fielded Andrew Tayengwa while Clement Tembo was standing on the former ruling party’s ticket. Nine political parties took part in the by-election, including UNIP, Andyford Banda’s PAC and Chilufya Tayali’s EEP ; but it…...